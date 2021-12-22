Woman asks if she's a 'spoiled brat' for confronting husband over cheap Christmas gift.

Gift-giving isn't always a magical, snowy shopping experience complete with peppermint mocha lattes, glittery bags and the spirit of the season in every window...

Most of the time, shopping for Christmas gifts is a last-minute struggle of running through crowded stores, waiting in endless lines, repeatedly refreshing package tracking pages, and trying to remember if you already bought your dad that same tie two years ago. Does anyone really ever need another mug? Is this handmade, personalized gift worth a decent chunk of your rent or is it going to sit in a box somewhere?

While giving everyone gift cards or cash can seem impersonal, sometimes it's the best method. For your partner, close friends or immediate family though, showing that you spent a little time choosing something you know they'd love can go a long way. Is it romantic to get the love of your life a brand new vacuum even though they said they really wanted one?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to confront her husband about his Christmas gift, people were quick to help deem a verdict.