Woman asks if she'd be wrong to 'alter' the formal dress code at in-law's Christmas.

Dressing up for the holidays is a tradition many of us follow without questioning why we all are wearing our best shoes and red carpet-ready makeup to stand around the kitchen...

Listening to your brother-in-law tell a story you've already heard ten times while your father-in-law prepares triple-strength cocktails that your underage cousin keeps sneaking into the bathroom in black tie attire can feel like a silly practice. Do we really need to wear uncomfortable shoes to wash dishes for hours while gossiping with our favorite sister? Why is Aunt Meredith getting her hair done for the yearly, blurry Christmas photo that takes 30 minutes to pose for?

While some people love to dress up and show off their glamorous side, wrangling young children, bags full of wrapped presents, the dog, and a cooler full of appetizers and cheese can make anyone want to skip the five-star chic wardrobe. Can't we just sit around in our pajamas all day by the fire while a movie we've seen 500 times plays in the background?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to refuse to partake in her mother-in-law's formal Christmas dress code, people were quick to help deem a verdict.