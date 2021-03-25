Woman asks if she's wrong to ask friend to stop bringing her kid to every hang out.

When you don't have or want any children, it can be difficult to be friends with parents who prefer to never do anything without their kids running around...

Of course, most reasonable people understand that finding childcare is expensive and difficult and if kids can tag along to an event, it's much easier to just bring them. Being a parent is challenging and exhausting, and even if a mom or dad wants to unwind with their friends without worrying about their 3-year-old's temper tantrums over nothing, sometimes it's just not possible. People can shift their priorities and goals in life with each passing year, and some friendships just can't stand the test of time. Just because you were friends with someone before they had children doesn't always mean you can seamlessly adjust to constant conversation about kid-friendly recipes and kindergarten crafts.

So, when a frustrated child-free "aunt" decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her friend's kid crashing all of their hang outs, people were quick to deem a verdict.