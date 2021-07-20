Woman asks if she's wrong to ban nephews from house because they're 'selfish eaters.'

Wrangling unhinged, poorly behaved children can be a tiresome challenge even when the kids in question are members of your family.

While it can be a painful decision to exclude family members from important holidays, celebrations or events, sometimes it's hard to forgive your brother for letting his children pour cranberry juice all over your brand new white couch for the second time. Kids are messy, clumsy and understandably learning about manners and how to navigate the adult world, but when adults refuse to correct rude or offensive behavior, boundaries need to be set.

Letting your child ruin everyone's dining experience because you're afraid that punishing them will "stunt their creativity" only fuels their selfishness and leaves your host's walls covered in ketchup noodle "art." So, when a frustrated mom and aunt decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to tell her sister that her unruly, nightmarish nephews are no longer invited to her house, people were quick to help deem a verdict.