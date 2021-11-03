Woman asks if she's wrong to ban SIL's friend from home for wearing revealing clothes.

Unfortunately for the guy glaring over his beer across the college bar, flirting is only fun when both parties are interested...

Making someone feel uncomfortable just because you happen to be attracted to them isn't the flattering gesture you might think it is. Approaching a stranger when they're just trying to unwind with their friends, constantly rolling into someone's DMs when they've never once responded, or touching someone without their consent is not ok regardless of what rom-coms might tell you. It's not "romantic" to refuse to give up on someone when they've asked you to stop, and it's especially inappropriate to strut around half naked to stir the pot in your friend's brother's house. Reality doesn't always unfold like a perfume commercial and nobody asked for this show with breakfast, Melissa...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to ban her sister-in-law's friend from coming over to her house, people were quick to help deem a verdict.