Woman asks if she's wrong for telling BF he can't bring roomie to family Thanksgiving.

The holidays can be a really tough time for a lot of people. Anyone who has lost a family member or partner is likely to feel grief hit even harder during these times centered around family gatherings.

Likewise, anyone who never had a healthy or loving relationship with family might feel isolated as they scroll their social media feeds and see the smiling faces of acquaintances with their groups of loved ones.

On top of this, the holidays are often a high-stakes time for couples, as many bring partners home to meet family for the first time.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her partner his roommate can't come with them to Thanksgiving.

She wrote:

AITA for saying my boyfriend’s roommate can’t come to Thanksgiving Dinner?