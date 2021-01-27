Woman asks if she would be wrong to blast music to drown out neighbor's screaming children.

Unbearably loud neighbors can be an extremely perplexing and aggravating situation, especially when you have to explain to your co-workers why there's an opera singer and a tap dancing parade of marbles belting through the Zoom meeting...

While of course everyone is entitled to a certain noise-level in their own home as we all have to live our lives and life is often loud. Still, making an effort to respect the people around you and turning the TV down late at night, wearing headphones during a video game marathon, or taking the 3 AM karaoke competition birthday party elsewhere can go a long way. Most people are more understanding about sound from babies, dogs, or young children, but if it seems like adults are not even attempting to keep the volume at a pitch that doesn't startle everyone in a five mile radius, tensions can brew into a full-blown passive-aggressive noise feud.

So, when a new neighbor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a sound war between screaming children and millennial pop, people were eager to deem a verdict.