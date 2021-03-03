Woman asks if she was wrong to ‘body shame’ new moms after sister gave birth.

It's normal to have fears and concerns about making the decision to have children, but shaming other parents for things that are completely out of their control is never a good idea...

Making decisions that work best for your lifestyle, body, or future goals is key when choosing whether or not to have children, but just because you're not even remotely excited about the prospect of spending nine months building another human, doesn't mean you represent everyone's opinion on the issue. Then, of course, there are parents who are convinced that there isn't a single woman who roams the planet who doesn't want children, and projecting your own ideas about parenting onto others can also be a toxic pattern of behavior. Having children is a deeply personal choice, and all of the decisions surrounding it: birth plans, parenting style choices, adoption, or co-parenting are all different for everyone.

So, when a new aunt decided to consult the courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a conflict over her sister's post-pregnancy body, people were eager to deem a verdict.