Woman asks if she's wrong to boycott MIL's wedding after learning story behind dress.

At this point, if you're not aware that you can't wear a sparkly white ballgown to a wedding, then you've somehow miraculously avoided every reality television-level "bridezilla" disaster of the last decade.

The feud between mothers and their son's wives is a salty tale as old as time, but the cartoonishly evil, villainous and sabotaging mother-in-law stereotype is luckily not always the reality. Parents always want what they think is best for their kids, and being over-protective of their adult children's choice of romantic partners can sometimes help them dodge a bullet. However, you can't stop love, and part of being a good parent is also welcoming your kids' life partners into the family regardless of your hushed disapproval in the kitchen every Thanksgiving.

Wearing a white bridal gown to your son's wedding (even just as a joke), though, is a creepy, unacceptable and deeply bizarre choice. So, when a conflicted woman and daughter-in-law decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about her mother-in-law's wedding dress, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA for refusing to go to my mother-in-law's wedding because of the story behind the dress?