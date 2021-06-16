Woman asks if she’d be wrong to boycott sister’s wedding after girlfriend isn’t invited.

Weddings, while intended to be beautiful celebrations of love, can sometimes unfortunately bring out underlying chaos between families, friends, or the bartender of the six-hour open bar...

Deeply-rooted jealousy, passive aggression, temper tantrums about the color of the cake frosting or the floral arrangements, or venue conundrums can turn an otherwise normal bride or groom into a revenge-plotting demon. Even when couples opt out of the big, lace-adorned fanfare, there's usually always someone who does their absolute best to make the whole event about themselves. We're watching you, Aunt Martha...

While it's always proper wedding etiquette to respect the bride and groom's wishes and avoid stirring up any drama that could potentially take attention away from their big day, no one should ever have to quietly choke down hate or intolerance. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she'd be wrong to boycott her sister's wedding because of blatant homophobia, people were quick to help deem a verdict.