Woman asks if she's wrong to boycott wedding because 'platonic SO' didn't get plus-one.

Plus-ones can be a touchy subject when it comes to weddings, especially if a guest has to travel to attend...

While most couples choose to only invite people to their wedding that they've met or people their guests are currently in serious romantic relationships with, some people choose to abandon the plus-one option entirely. With every person invited, the cost of the food, drinks and the venue is often increased, and paying for your college roommate's boyfriend of two weeks to have a free dinner and open bar for six hours might not be in the budget. Sorry, Thomas, I'm sure you're great...

Asking for another invitation on top of the one you already received is generally considered rude, but if you have a close relationship with the couple getting married then it's an ask-at-your-own-risk situation. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her lack of a plus-one to a wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.