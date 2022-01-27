Woman asks if she was wrong to bring oldest 'child' to sister's child-free wedding.

Child-free weddings have grown in popularity as many couples realized that spending a small fortune to have their formal evening ruined by a coworker's hungry 3-year-old isn't as "adorable" as everyone promised...

Including children in wedding festivities and giving them roles such as a flower girl or ring bearer can help stave off their boredom for a few minutes, but ultimately weddings aren't particularly fun events for kids. A six-hour tribute to love and commitment with adults dancing, drinking signature cocktails, and sitting around and talking about the old days? Where is the bounce house? Where are the pony rides? Even if your child is perfectly behaved, the best case scenario is that they'll end up on an iPad in the corner wondering when it's over.

Still, insisting on a child-free wedding can be a headache for your guests with young children. Finding alternative childcare options for an entire weekend is expensive and often not worth the hassle when it'd be easier to just have the kids tag along. So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to bring her teenager to a child-free wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.