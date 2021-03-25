Woman asks if she's wrong to build fence to keep neighborhood kids out of her yard.

Nobody wants to be the grumpy neighbor emerging from curtains to yell "get out of my yard" at kids playing, but if unsupervised children are on your property it can become a safety issue...

Kids love an adventure, and roaming around someone else's property to sneak into their pool or onto their empty swingset can be a thrilling childhood quest on an otherwise boring summer night. The grouchy neighbor who never uses their trampoline, but still won't allow the neighborhood kids on it can be torture when you're ten-years-old, but adults understand the safety and financial risks involved in kids running around the yard.

For all disputes with neighbors, it's usually best to address the issue directly instead of practicing the tried and true craft of passive aggression. Still, sometimes it's easier to just solve the problem yourself and avoid any potential nasty confrontation with the tired parent of five who wants you to be a free babysitter while their kids use your basketball hoop. So, when a frustrated new neighbor decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about kids playing on her property, people were there to offer advice.