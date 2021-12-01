Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she was wrong to call homophobic stranger’s kids ‘trophies.’

Kimberly Dinaro
Dec 1, 2021 | 4:06 PM
If you start a grocery store war with a stranger in the produce aisle, you have to be prepared for them to fight back with harsh words and possibly a fruit toss...

Being surprised that someone you decided to insult would defend themselves and their loved ones is a bizarre move that approaches serious Karen-territory. If you're going to be homophobic or hateful (which there is no excuse for to begin with), having your personality served right back to you on a golden platter of garbage shouldn't send you clutching your pearls on a fainting couch.

While it's always best to try to de-escalate conflict and attempt to aim for the high road, sometimes you have no choice but to clapback into oblivion. So, when a conflicted childfree woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to call a homophobic store Karen's kids "trophies," people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for calling a woman's kids "trophies?"

A friend of mine (35F), H (39M), and his husband, J (44M) came to visit my family over the Thanksgiving break.

