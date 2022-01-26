Woman asks if she's wrong to change her mind and refuse to give son husband's last name.

The debate over whether to give babies their father's name, their mother's name, a hyphenated combination of names or an entirely new made-up name can be heated...

Hyphenated names have grown in popularity as they're an easy way to represent both parents, but things get complicated when someone with a hyphenated name has children. Do you continue to hyphenate until everyone has a scroll of names following their first name? Do you just choose whichever name you think fits better with the first names you picked?

Then, of course, even when you and your partner settle on a last name for your children, family members usually can't help themselves when it comes to giving unsolicited opinions. "The family name is going to die!" "How can a child learn all those syllables if you hyphenate?" "Your great-grandfather would be rolling in his grave!"

So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her child's last name, people were quick to help deem a verdict.