Woman asks if she's wrong to charge friend to make her wedding dress.

While most people with a valuable skill love to share their art and life's work with friends, sometimes you have to set hard, awkward boundaries before everyone you know expects free labor...

Offering up hours of your time as a gift to a loved one is one thing, but when people expect you to work for free simply because a skill happens to be your passion is unfair and exploitative. Regardless of your relationship to the client, you deserve to be compensated for your time and energy. If your work is your gift then that should still be your choice, not an assumption made by your coworker's friend's cousin demanding you work for "exposure" and experience. Exposure doesn't pay the rent, Melissa!

Especially with the flower-adorned frenzy of overpriced modern weddings, couples getting married often try to find as many methods as possible to cut costs. Unfortunately, that sometimes means begging their friend who has an Etsy shop for custom-made centerpieces to craft 200 personalized seating cards for no payment except their undying gratitude.

So, when a conflicted fashion grad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to charge her pregnant friend from a wedding dress, people were quick to help deem a verdict.