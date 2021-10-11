Woman asks if she's wrong to complain about kids being in cousin's 'child-free' wedding.

Child-free weddings are often a subject of debate as guests with young children are forced to find alternative childcare if they can't bring the whole crew of strollers and diapers to the dance floor.

While children can be adorable in their fancy little wedding outfits as they walk down the aisle struggling with their task of throwing flowers, some couples prefer not to have their vows soundtracked by screaming infants or toddler temper tantrums. Ultimately, weddings are adult events, and if the couple getting married insists on a child-free ceremony and reception, parents must choose between RSVPing "no" or hiring a babysitter for the night.

Bringing your kids as a "fun surprise" to an explicitly child-free event is incredibly disrespectful not only to the couple getting married, but also the venue staff who now has to conjure up kid-friendly food, high chairs, booster seats, candy, or crayons for all of the unexpected tiny guests. Assuming the rules don't apply to your family only puts a financial and emotional burden on the couple who told everyone else their kids weren't invited to their wedding. Sometimes though, a warning on the invitation isn't enough for your cousin Cindy to process that "no kids" means she can't bring her three-year-old triplets near the champagne tower.