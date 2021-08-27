Woman asks if she's wrong to tell 'crybaby' MIL her bday isn't as important as a kid's.

Getting older doesn't mean you need to stop celebrating your birthday by blocking off the entire month to wallow in the simultaneous joy and dread of yet another year on this planet.

Of course children understandably love celebrating their birthdays as any day where you're showered in attention, cake and a dirty ball pit is one for the books. After even your thirtieth birthday, though, planning a massive party and coordinating everyone's schedules over email or three different group chats can be more of a headache than it's worth. Can you really get fifteen of your friends to drop everything on a Tuesday night to sit at a long table at a restaurant where they can only hear a third of the conversation and then split the check five hundred different ways?

For parents, planning an elaborate birthday party for children can be a fun way to celebrate their milestones while reliving the joy of an ice cream cake and a castle-shaped bounce house. So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to tell her glamorous, star-of-the-party-loving mother-in-law to "build a bridge and get over it," people were quick to help deem a verdict.