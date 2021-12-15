Woman asks if she's wrong to demand a more expensive ring after allergic reaction.

Finding the perfect engagement ring can be a journey in diamond research, stress, and wondering how something so small could possibly cost so much...

While the standard "three months salary" price tag for a ring can be intimidating, many couples opt for more affordable, non-diamond or vintage rings. Regardless of your budget, it's an important subject to discuss before planning a flash-mob surprise proposal at the family reunion complete with a brass band and fireworks.

Receiving a ring that isn't quite what you imagined can be an awkward situation, but considering it's an item intended to be worn daily, it's important to speak up. Missing the mark on a band or a stone shape isn't a reflection on the relationship or the future you'll have together, regardless of what jewelry commercials starring couples on sunset walks tell us.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to ask her partner to splurge on a higher quality engagement ring, people were quick to help deem a verdict.