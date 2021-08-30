Woman asks if she was wrong to ditch family dinner after sister-in-law ‘stole’ cookbook.

Family recipes can cause a great deal of drama, especially when there's a secret ingredient or creative measurement that has been passed down for generations...

Following a recipe from a handwritten piece of paper covered in sauce stains and pen smudges can be a cathartic and nostalgic experience, especially when you have memories of baking or cooking the same exact dish as a child with a loved one. The act of preparing and serving food can be a bonding experience for family, and marrying into new holiday traditions or classic dishes can be daunting at first.

Saving recipes can help people remember important events or funny family stories, and expanding your cooking skills beyond the one pasta sauce your grandma taught you as a kid can be a highly effective way to win over the in-laws. So, when a hurt and angry woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to storm out of a family gathering over a cookbook, people were quick to help deem a verdict.