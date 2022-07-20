Woman asks if she was wrong to ditch husband after surgery when he called her 'ugly.'

While videos of people coming out of surgery can be hilarious rants about unicorns or other wisdom-tooth removal nonsense, sometimes you don't need to hear the person you vowed to love forever tell you that your forehead is a "baby whale."

So when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her husband's post-surgery comment, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving the hospital and going home after my husband called me ugly while waking up from his surgery?

My (F25) Husband (M32) had undergone a surgery days ago. The surgery required anesthesia and his family and I waited until the evening for him to wake up. He was in and out for a while, but then started regaining conscious gradually. The nurse gave me the signal to go in with his mom.