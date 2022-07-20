Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she was wrong to ditch husband after surgery when he called her 'ugly.'

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 20, 2022 | 3:16 PM
While videos of people coming out of surgery can be hilarious rants about unicorns or other wisdom-tooth removal nonsense, sometimes you don't need to hear the person you vowed to love forever tell you that your forehead is a "baby whale."

So when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her husband's post-surgery comment, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving the hospital and going home after my husband called me ugly while waking up from his surgery?

My (F25) Husband (M32) had undergone a surgery days ago. The surgery required anesthesia and his family and I waited until the evening for him to wake up. He was in and out for a while, but then started regaining conscious gradually. The nurse gave me the signal to go in with his mom.

I stood by his bed and he was speaking to his mom, He then turned his head towards me, made a face and asked who I was. I told him my name but he couldn't recognize me (don't know if this was deliberate) I told him I was his wife and he frowned and said "no...no you can't be my wife....you're ugly."

