Woman asks if she was wrong to ditch husband after surgery when he called her 'ugly.'

So when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her husband's post-surgery comment, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My (F25) Husband (M32) had undergone a surgery days ago. The surgery required anesthesia and his family and I waited until the evening for him to wake up. He was in and out for a while, but then started regaining conscious gradually. The nurse gave me the signal to go in with his mom.
I stood by his bed and he was speaking to his mom, He then turned his head towards me, made a face and asked who I was. I told him my name but he couldn't recognize me (don't know if this was deliberate) I told him I was his wife and he frowned and said "no...no you can't be my wife....you're ugly."