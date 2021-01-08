Woman asks if she’s wrong to ditch husband’s family get-together because they mock her stutter.

Even when you're in a healthy and happy relationship, things can get complicated when you don't necessarily get along with your partner's family...

Sometimes you can be fully in love with someone only to meet their family and wonder how the person you want to spend the rest of your life with could've been raised by two people who seemingly hate everything you're doing and saying at the Thanksgiving table. While everyone hopes their in-laws welcome them into the family with open arms and a stiff cocktail, some families require a lot more work to warm up. Even if you're not baking cookies and going shopping with your mother-in-law every holiday, most people hope to have a smooth and pleasant relationship that at least isn't hostile or infamously passive-aggressive. Still, sometimes that is a lot easier said than done.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband's family's constant teasing, people were quick to deem a verdict.