Woman asks if she’s wrong to ditch sister’s wedding since her stepsons weren’t invited.

"Child-free" or "no kids allowed" weddings are often a subject of great debate, especially for destination weddings or any event that requires travel or extended childcare...

While parents usually prefer to bring their kids to a wedding to avoid hiring someone to watch them, many couples getting married don't find it incredibly romantic to have a screaming toddler sountrack their vows. Figuring out a kids menu, activities to keep kids entertained, or venues that will allow a bunch of children running around and knocking over the centerpieces can be difficult. Some weddings find ways to include children with flower girls, ring bearers or dessert buffets and ice cream stands, but if a couple asks guests specifically not to bring children, their wishes should be respected. However, if you're going to have a child-free wedding, the rule must be consistent for all guests. You can't tell some guests they can bring children while others must find a babysitter or you'll have a mob of frustrated parents waiting for you the second the open bar hits.