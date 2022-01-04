Woman asks if she's wrong to shame boss for expecting her to fit in pre-baby uniform.

The toll labor takes on someone's body while they're also navigating sleepless nights, breastfeeding, work, and a screaming new addition to their family means their waist measurement probably isn't on their radar. Regardless, the silhouette of someone whose body just built a person certainly isn't any of your business.
So, when a frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to call out her boss for his foolishness concerning her pregnancy, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I just had a baby a couple of months ago, and as you can imagine, the weight doesn’t just magically disappear right away. I work at a prestigious animal hospital and we have a strict dress code and are all required to wear matching scrubs in a very specific color.