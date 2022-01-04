Woman asks if she's wrong to shame boss for expecting her to fit in pre-baby uniform.

The pressure for women who just gave birth to a human life to immediately get back into their favorite bikini and be abs-ready for a Sports Illustrated cover is a toxic delusional nightmare.

The toll labor takes on someone's body while they're also navigating sleepless nights, breastfeeding, work, and a screaming new addition to their family means their waist measurement probably isn't on their radar. Regardless, the silhouette of someone whose body just built a person certainly isn't any of your business.

So, when a frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to call out her boss for his foolishness concerning her pregnancy, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for embarrassing my boss when he asked why I’m not back in my regular work uniform after I just gave birth?