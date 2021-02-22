Woman asks if she was wrong to expose co-worker for lying about being trilingual.

Traveling is fun, educational, relaxing and inspiring but it is also often a luxury experience for many people. Of course there are inexpensive and wallet-savvy ways to travel, but taking a long stretch of time off of work or being able to leave all your responsibilites to backpack across Europe requires excessive planning and freedom. There's nothing wrong with being proud of your past experiences and the places you've been around the world, but shaming others for their lack of exploration or bragging about your privileges is never a good look, especially at work.
So, when a woman annoyed with her lying co-worker decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" people were eager to offer advice.
Last week a new colleague "Cathy" (33f) started at my (25f) work place. She instantly stood out in the team, because she seems like someone who is very... loud and assertive? Two of my colleagues, me and Cathy were having coffee in the break room (we were the only ones in there and we were sitting far apart), when the subject of travel was brought up. My colleague said she wasn't booking trips anymore because it'll probably get cancelled because of covid anyway. Cathy, immediately cut in about how sad she is because she travels so often and she goes on these far "exotic" trips to Europe as her hobby. When I think exotic I think the Bahamas or something instead of Europe but. Cool.