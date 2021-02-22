Woman asks if she was wrong to expose co-worker for lying about being trilingual.

We've all probably encountered someone who can't seem to ever stop subtly bragging about how often they "love to travel" and just "live to jetset"...

Traveling is fun, educational, relaxing and inspiring but it is also often a luxury experience for many people. Of course there are inexpensive and wallet-savvy ways to travel, but taking a long stretch of time off of work or being able to leave all your responsibilites to backpack across Europe requires excessive planning and freedom. There's nothing wrong with being proud of your past experiences and the places you've been around the world, but shaming others for their lack of exploration or bragging about your privileges is never a good look, especially at work.

So, when a woman annoyed with her lying co-worker decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" people were eager to offer advice.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for accidentally calling out a new colleague on lying about her language skills?