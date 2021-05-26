Woman asks if she was wrong to flip out after her mother-in-law destroyed her kitchen.

Having a smooth-sailing, friendly relationship with your in-laws can be a challenge, especially when you can't blame geography for your infrequent visits...

In an ideal world, your partner's family becomes your own and the family gatherings and holidays are fun celebrations devoid of drama, snide remarks and hushed gossip in the kitchen. Unfortunately, the trope of an overbearing mother-in-law can turn into a reality and Thanksgiving can feel like a lonely roast battle while your partner refuses to defend your honor.

Everyone makes mistakes and being honest and direct about how you feel when you apologize is much healthier than holding something over someone's head when they assume you've moved on. When you're a guest in someone's home, it's important to be polite, clean and respectful of their house rules or items, but accidents do happen. Shout out to the time I dropped my ex's mom's wedding china while doing the dishes and watched it fall to the floor in slow motion before shattering into an irreplaceable pile of shards.