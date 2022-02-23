Woman asks if she's wrong to forbid cousin from getting married in her wedding dress.

Plus, putting the dress on for a wild night out on the town can be a fun way to snag free champagne with a "we just eloped" story at the local bar. What happens, though, when you don't want to let a bride in your family wear your dress?
5 years ago, I got married and I had a custom wedding dress made by my mother-in-law. My MIL has since passed in a car accident. It was so unexpected and it broke my husband’s heart. We are saving the wedding dress for my daughter who was named after my MIL.
My cousin Gigi (no direct blood relationship my MIL) is now wanting to wear my wedding dress. Her, her mother and my grannie are all on this war path that this is her dream dress and I should let her wear it. It would be a tribute to my MIL (again this is my side of my family and no direct relationship to my MIL).