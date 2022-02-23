Woman asks if she's wrong to forbid cousin from getting married in her wedding dress.

Many brides choose to keep their wedding dress long after the reception in case any future children or relatives want to wear it on their own wedding days..

Plus, putting the dress on for a wild night out on the town can be a fun way to snag free champagne with a "we just eloped" story at the local bar. What happens, though, when you don't want to let a bride in your family wear your dress?

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not letting my cousin borrow my wedding dress?

5 years ago, I got married and I had a custom wedding dress made by my mother-in-law. My MIL has since passed in a car accident. It was so unexpected and it broke my husband’s heart. We are saving the wedding dress for my daughter who was named after my MIL.