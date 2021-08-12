Woman asks if she's wrong for telling friend to get broke 'garbage' fiance to sign prenup.

Watching someone you love commit to a relationship with major red flags can be very painful. As a friend, it can be hard to know when to keep your mouth shut and be supportive, or when to speak your mind - consequences be damned.

All too often, people claim they want honesty from their friends about their partners, but feel personally attacked or defensive when a friend voices genuine concerns. At the same time, it's important to recognize when someone isn't looking for unsolicited relationship advice, regardless of how close you are.

In a recent post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her friend to get a prenup.

AITA for telling my friend to get a prenup?

OP shared that her friend Katy has a large trust fund following her dad's death, and upon finding out about the trust, Katy's boyfriend John (of only a few months) suggested they buy a house together.

John has also claimed he wants to quit his job as an engineer to focus on hydroponics,