Woman asks if it's wrong to ask friend to cover vet bills after she nearly killed puppy.

Experienced dog owners with pets who are very young or not well-trained are used to picking up everything off the floor and never leaving food in a place where the dog can ruin a happy hour by vacuuming it right off the coffee table...

Puppies can often be like adorable furry sharks, eating everything in their path without swallowing or reacting, only to end up with a stomach full of completely inedible household items. Nothing is worse than searching the house for your wireless headphones only to find them blasting your favorite song inside your new puppy's stomach. Thousands of dollars later and a serious scare over the potential death of your best friend is a horrible experience to endure, made even worse if it wasn't even your fault. Warning your children or guests to pick up their toys or personal belongings off the floor can only work so many times before you have to step in and double check for objects your dog might assume are tasty snacks.

Still, if you've given your loved ones clear instructions to help you keep your pet safe and they continue to boldly disrespect your home and your animal, a financial and emotional battle can begin to brew. So, when a frustrated and concerned new dog owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" over her unorganized friend's careless behavior that landed her puppy in emergency surgery, people were quick to help deem a verdict.