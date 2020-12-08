Minding your own business, keeping personal information out of a professional setting, and respecting your co-workers' jobs in the same way they'd respect yours is often a part of office culture...That being said, there are plenty of toxic work environments out there and highly competitive, cut-throat offices often create an "every man for himself" mindset. Shout out to anyone who has every worked in a restaurant, taken a weekend off and shown up to a new person in their position and their name mysteriously "removed from the schedule." Americans especially have a "you can't relax unless you worked hard enough to deserve it, 9-9" approach to their careers, and it can be incredibly unhealthy.Especially in the gig economy, it's not unusual for people to work multiple jobs, often having an office job as well as a side-gig at night or on weekends. Judging your co-workers for how they choose to manage their finances or pay for the lifestyle they desire is rude and none of your business, however things can definitely get awkward at the salad bar when someone disagrees.So, when a financial advisor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a conflict she got into at lunch with her co-worker who recently started online sex work, people were quick to deem a verdict.AITA (Am I the As*hole) for getting a girl at work fired for having an OnlyFans account? I (30F) work as a financial advisor at a rather large and well known firm, along with my co-worker "T" (mid-20s/F). One lunch time T was having a discussion with us about how she had started an OnlyFans and was already getting subscribers. She said they should forget about slaving away at a desk for a company and take their future into their own hands, etc. T then told me I should try it. I brushed this off, and said it's just not something I'd like to do. She asked me why, and I shrugged and said "just because". It's like asking me if I'd like to become an actress or a doctor, neither appeal to me. However, T didn't see it that way, and said "what, do you think you're better than me?" I said no, of course not, I just wouldn't consider doing sex work as a career. T took great offense, saying that if I'm happy earning peanuts working my life away for a boss just for "dignity" then that's on me, and I mustn't judge her for wanting to make a better future for herself, that she's not ashamed of what she is doing. She also said "when your children ask you why they were poor their whole lives you can tell them it's because you had too much dignity to provide for them more." (I have two children, and I am fully able to provide for them; this pissed me off). She got up and went back to her desk. At this point one of my other colleagues (in a much higher, managerial position) had overheard her and asked me what had happened, so I told her. After all, T's words were she wasn't ashamed of what she was doing, she seemed very open about it. My colleague said nothing and we went back to work. I thought nothing more of it, though I was irritated by T's comments about my children and financial status. I put most of my earnings into my home, family and investment. I drive a pretty standard looking vehicle and my dress sense is rather plain, I guess. About a week later I noticed T was no longer coming into work. One of the girls she hung out with a lot at lunch time was shooting me angry looks and speaking in hushed tones to their usual group. When I sat down, the girl turned to me and said "Are you pleased with yourself?" I asked why and she said "We all know you told the boss about T's OnlyFans account to get her fired". I was taken aback, then remembered mentioning it to my colleague that day. I went to her office to ask what had happened. She told me that she had decided to investigate T's social media, which listed our company as her workplace on her profile. Her IG was full of risque photos to push her OnlyFans. As her IG and FB profiles were easily connected, my colleague said it was openly moonlighting in a way that did not reflect well on the company, and reported it. T was called in to a meeting, which ended in her being dismissed. I now feel responsible for T losing her job. Her friends have branded me an as*hole, telling everyone I'm a jealous b*tch, a slut-shamer etc. My colleague told me T had it coming and I must not feel bad. Reddit, AITA? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the as*hole) I am pro sex-worker, but young people especially need to a. Understand how their social media presence represents their company, therefore what implications that can have and b. She shouldn't be taking about her onlyfans at work, it's unprofessional and not appropriate conversation. She was extra rude to you, the conversation was overheard it's her own problem. I would be reporting the other girls for bullying too, this isn't high school, it's a professional place of employment, grow up or get out. - G3neiric NTA She got herself fired plain and simple. Linking her social media accounts to the company also means she would have been found out sooner or later anyway. - keleverythings19 NTA - sounds like T was oversensitive about reactions to her news that we're less than positive. From what you've said, it doesn't seem like you deliberately provoked that. I take issue with workplaces weighing in on their employees private lives but she appears to be the one who brought it into the workplace herself. She caused a scene that attracted managerial attention. Whether you told them what happened or not, she was on their radar now so this probably would've happened with or without your contribution. Besides, from how she spoke to you it seems like this job was a waste of time for her anyway. If she's making so much more money on OnlyFans, then what is there for anyone to be upset about. - AislingFliuch NTA. T said all this out in the open within earshot of the manager. You simply repeated to the manager the parts she didn't hear. Not that you need another reason to tell the truth, but it'd actually imply shame or denigration for you to hide what the topic of the conversation was. And since T's not ashamed of having an OnlyFans account, she can't (through a proxy) complain about the manager taking action on based on the existence of that OnlyFans account. It actually works out great, though. T doesn't have to toll her life away at a desk job earning peanuts. Your firm has freed T of something T hates. It's a happy ending. - HIOP-Sartre ESH (Everyone Sucks Here). She sucks for using you as a springboard for any insecurities she might have about her own sex work. You suck for sharing with your colleague. Your colleague sucks for further not minding their business. Management sucks for firing and not just requesting that she remove her occupation with the company from her Facebook page if she were planning on advertising other forms of income on her social media. - Puhhhleeze I was all ready to say yes, right up until I saw that the investigation into her social media linked the company to her side work. NOPE. NTA. She got herself fired for doing that. Even if it wasn't Only Fans, if it was something else that the company didn't want to be associated with (like an MLM or competitor) the exact same thing would have happened. She broke a big social media and work rule. - Curtisziraa "At this point one of my other colleagues (in a much higher, managerial position) had overheard her and asked me what had happened, so I told her." YTA (You're the As*hole) for this. Simply put. Complaining about harassment would be fine, but you have no business telling hers. - unaotradesechable She insulted you personally and you retaliated professionally, getting a worker fired in the middle of a pandemic because you were offended. YTA (You're the as*hole). And a corporate stooge. - Spoonbills Mild ESH. She shouldn’t have linked her job on social media but you should have kept your mouth shut. I think people just aren’t aware how many different things that it’s perfectly ok to do that would get them fired. Nobody should ever link their jobs. We think about this media as free when it’s become another tool of control. Unless she was hurting people, I almost never side with an employer - reverendcatdaddy So, there you have it!The reviews were definitely mixed on this one, but it's safe to say that everyone agreed that it was wrong to fully disclose T's personal information to her boss strictly because she was a little rude during a lunch conversation. Sex workers are forced to defend themselves and their work constantly, which is probably why she was so quick to protect her side-hustle. Personal problems at the office should always be handled personally, and gossiping to the boss is a professional attack. That being said, most people also agreed that T wasn't being particularly strategic about managing two gigs, and if the office has rules about moonlighting they could've fired her for linking her account to any other job. Many offices unfortunately snoop though their employees' social media accounts regularly, so she could've been discovered without the lunch tip. Good luck, everyone!