Woman asks if she's wrong to host 'girls night in' when boyfriend thinks it's 'sexist.'

Spending time with friends when you enter a new romantic relationship is critically important as we're all familiar with that coworker who fell off the planet the second they met Dave...

Was Dave worth ignoring all our texts for months until he ghosted into oblivion, Melissa? No! A new relationship can be a head-over-heels exciting spiral of fun dates, exciting conversation, and endless possibilities. Unfortunately, though, the rom-com rose-colored filter of falling in love can gloss over some glaring signs telling you to turn swiftly around, do not pass Go, and do not collect $200.

Listening to your friends when they tell you that Dave is a mistake can help reveal the truth faster as it's never a good idea to trust the opinion of someone who is crying at work with happiness over a cute text message that's just one emoji and an "lol." You're the happiest you've ever been with someone but they suspiciously won't show you where they live or tell you what their job is? Why won't they let you meet their dog, introduce you to their friends, or tell you who they voted for? Especially with online dating, reality television has taught us that you can never play it too safe when it comes to matters of the heart.