Woman asks if she's wrong to go on a chore strike to teach husband a lesson.

Dividing up household chores can be a difficult task for many couples, especially when children, extended family members, or the juggle of two intense work schedules all contribute to the living room coffee table/family dumpster...

Before you find yourself surrendering to defeat on your kitchen floor after a 12-hour shift while screaming at your partner in an epic battle over a single dirty bowl in the sink that they swore they'd wash three days ago, it's best to communicate about household expectations. Of course, every family is unique and has to come up with a system that works best for everyone's chaotic calendars and skills, but most of the time, giving one person the burden of every single task doesn't exactly end well.

While it might seem like the better end of the deal when your laundry is always magically done, the floors are sparkling clean, dinner is always on the table, and the fridge is miraculously fully stocked, taking the person doing all of that work for granted is a dark and winding path of brewing and bubbling resentment. No, there isn't a little cleaning fairy who flies into the bedroom every morning and picks up all the underwear you threw on the floor, sir. The cleaning fairy might just be your wife who also works a full time job and she's tired of scraping your spilled protein smoothie off the counter.