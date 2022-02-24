Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to keep heirloom engagement ring after promising it to brother.

Woman asks if she's wrong to keep heirloom engagement ring after promising it to brother.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 24, 2022 | 7:26 PM
ADVERTISING

If your family is fortunate enough to have an heirloom engagment ring to pass on, you might have a few uncomfortable Thanksgiving discussions coming your way...

So, when a conflicted keeper of a family heirloom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to refuse to pass it on, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not giving my brother my mother's engagement ring even though I agreed in the past?

Me (21F) and my brother (25M) have agreed that my mom's engagement (6 women in my family wore it) ring would be mine until he finds a girl he really wants to propose to. I agreed.

Now, he has a girlfriend of 5 years, and told me that he is planning to propose and would like the ring back. I immediately told him no. And that's because as much his girl likes jewelry, she also "likes" to lose it.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content