Woman asks if she was wrong to 'hide' polyamory after coworkers assume she's cheating.

So, when a conflicted polyamorous woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to laugh off her coworkers "cheating" claims, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (32F) am in a poly relationship with Ruby, my GF of 11 years and Louie, my BF of 10 years. The three of us all date each other and are 'closed off' to dating anyone outside of our current relationship. I never mentioned this to my coworkers because I never cared to, I don't tend to talk about my life while at work.
A few weeks ago my coworker Ken, who was aware I had a boyfriend, saw me making out with Ruby at a bar and took some pictures. He, apparently, started telling everyone that I was cheating on Louie and showed the pictures of Ruby and I. I had noticed that some people were giving me the cold shoulder but I just figured it was something to do with my recent promotion.