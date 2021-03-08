Woman asks if she’s wrong to be honest with boyfriend’s family about their ‘bratty’ kid.

While children can be adorable and hilarious, sometimes parents forget that just because they love their kids unconditionally, not everyone is going to love listening to them screaming for hours at a pitch only wolves can hear...

An adults-only romantic getaway at a house with a pool is radically different from a family-friendly trip with kids running around. Nothing ruins the peace of an afternoon swim more than 3 kids doing belly flops, peeing in the water, and spitting bubbles all over each other. It can be difficult to be honest with family about your nieces or nephews, but if your precious vacation time is on the line, it might be time to intervene. It's one thing to deal with unhinged chaos at Christmas or other family holidays, but when you choose to have an adult trip and it becomes a kindergarten zoo of screams, it's time to be honest.

So, when a woman decided to consult the courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her boyfriend's 7-year-old nephew ruining their much-needed vacation, people were quick to offer advice.