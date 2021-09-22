Woman asks if she's wrong to host child-free housewarming party after friend complains.

Child-free parties can occasionally cause some drama and passive aggression across the group chats if parents are unable to find alternative childcare, or simply don't support any event that doesn't involve their kids.

While some parents are happy to take the night off and enjoy an adults-only wedding or gathering, others can't imagine the thought of spending even one hour away from their children and need everyone on the invitation email thread to know that.

As long as hosts excluding children are aware that some of their guests won't be able to attend, having a party that doesn't require you to find kid-friendly food for a crew of screaming toddlers is perfectly reasonable. Especially for people who don't have kids, child-proofing a home, providing entertainment, or watching all your guests be completely unable to hold a conversation as they keep their kids away from the allure of knocking over the champagne tower can be a nightmare.

So, when a conflicted new homeowner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to host a child-free housewarming party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.