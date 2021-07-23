Woman asks if she's wrong to fire housekeeper for accidentally killing her fish.

If you're fortunate enough to be able to afford a housekeeper, you still have to be do some basic organizing and de-cluttering to prepare for a professional deep clean.

It's not the job of a cleaning service staff to kick away your belongings, dirty socks or trash off the floor so they can do their job, but if you have specific preferences for how you want your home serviced you need to be extra clear. If a whole room in your house is totally off-limits because of valuable objects, exotic pets, or your antique collection of snow globes, you can't expect a housekeeper to just instinctively know not to dust off the hedgehog cage every once in awhile.

It can be frustrating when people you're paying don't do the job you asked them to do, but reminding yourself that most people are just trying to get through their shift before you go off in a dramatic Yelp monologue can award you some good karma. So, when an incredibly angry and disappointed fish-owner decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to fire her housekeeper for cleaning the forbidden living room, people were quick to help deem a verdict.