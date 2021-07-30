Woman asks if she was wrong to humiliate aunt for shaming her choice to be child-free.

Older relatives love to ask the younger adults personal, heavy questions at family events whenever it seems like everyone was having a little too much fun.

Just when you thought you might be safe from the criticism this time around at the holidays, your Aunt Linda circles the kitchen corner sipping hot cider and asks you if you're ever going to get married. Prying into people's personal lives just because you remember when they were still in diapers is disrespectful, especially when you're not simply curious but rather pressuring them into choices they don't want to make. Not everyone wants to get married and have a family, especially now when children are more expensive than ever and the planet is melting while billionaires flee to space.

So, when a conflicted child-free woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to humiliate her bullying aunt at a party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.