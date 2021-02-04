Woman asks if it was wrong to use husband's CEO status when nurse wouldn't allow visit.

Anyone who has ever worked in customer service, or a job that requires smiling while people scream at you, is unfortunately familiar with people trying to pull a "I know the owner" ploy to get special treatment...

While it's irritating to have to listen to someone who claims to be your boss' best friend demand you roll out the red carpet and the parade of elephants for their entrance, trying to score a free drink at a restaurant is a very different situation from feeling entitled enough to break hospital rules in the middle of a pandemic because you're married to the CEO.

Working in healthcare is an incredibly demanding and stressful job, and if you do anything on purpose to make a nurse or doctor's life more complicated, you probably have some rough karma heading your way. While we all want the best medical treatment for our loved ones, rules are put into place to keep people safe and thinking you're somehow better than the restrictions because of your connections is never a good look.

So, when the wife of a hospital's CEO decided to use her husband's job to get special privileges from the nurses, the internet courtroom of moral philosophy (Reddit's Am I the As*hole) was ready to offer advice.