Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to veto husband's plan to see 'Batman' when their baby is due.

Woman asks if she's wrong to veto husband's plan to see 'Batman' when their baby is due.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 11, 2022 | 3:37 AM
ADVERTISING

Going to the movies on opening night with the crowds of excited fans in costume can be a fun, cathartic experience but is it worth potentially missing a moment of the birth of your child?

So, when a conflicted soon-to-be mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to forbid her husband from seeing a movie on opening night, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting my husband to go see Batman when our baby is due?

My (25F) husband (28M) and I are expecting a baby.

As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing on early March. My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it opening day.

The issue is that our estimated due date is exactly on that day. I know that only a fraction of babies are actually born on the exact due day, but I have always been very regular on my periods and I have a feeling that I may be one of those cases.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content