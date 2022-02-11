Woman asks if she's wrong to veto husband's plan to see 'Batman' when their baby is due.

Going to the movies on opening night with the crowds of excited fans in costume can be a fun, cathartic experience but is it worth potentially missing a moment of the birth of your child?

So, when a conflicted soon-to-be mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to forbid her husband from seeing a movie on opening night, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting my husband to go see Batman when our baby is due?

My (25F) husband (28M) and I are expecting a baby.

As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing on early March. My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it opening day.