Woman asks if she's wrong to insist that BF pays her to dress up for his work events.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 16, 2022 | 8:36 PM
If you invite your partner to work event, it's expected that they'll be professional and not enter a vodka blackout on the dance floor or go scuba diving in the punch bowl, but can you micromanage their entire outfit and personality?

So, when a frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to demand compensation for putting on a performance complete with a housewife costume at her boyfriend's work parties, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my boyfriend that if he wants me to dress and present a certain way, he needs to pay for my clothes, hair, nails and time?

I'm a woman in a career field which really doesn't care about appearances. My boyfriend is in a job where looks matter more, investment banking. He wears suits and has to present himself as more wealthy to look good at work.

My boyfriend wanted me to come to some work events, dinners or happy hours, but he said that it was something we'd need to dress up for.

