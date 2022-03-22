Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she was wrong to insult MIL who won't stop pressuring her to have kids.

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 22, 2022 | 5:38 PM
For people who live happily without any children, it seems like there's nothing parents love to do more than try to convince them that they'll change their minds one day...

So, when a conflicted child-free woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to snap at her mother-in-law, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for insulting my mother-in-law after she made comments about me not wanting kids?

I (25F) have 4 older siblings, seeing my parents regret having kids and struggle financially and physically, I realized at a young age I didn’t want children.

I love kids and spoiling my nieces and nephews is what keeps me alive, but I’ve never wanted any on my own.

I worked my whole life set on the one career, so why would I give it up for 18 years of regret? My husband doesn’t want kids either but loves our nieces and nephews too.

Sources: Reddit
