Woman asks if she's wrong to keep working from home when Zoom meetings annoy husband.

Working from home has led many couples to the realization that the person they've been married to for years is the "as per my last email" and "let's circle back" co-worker...

If you never would've guessed that your partner is the person who would beg their co-workers for a bi-weekly work happy hour on Zoom, working from home together for an extended period of time (regardless of whether or not you're in a historic lockdown) can certainly change that. Sharing a tiny living room with one too many laptops, work calls, video chats, and Slack notifications can put a special sort of strain on any otherwise solid relationship.

Sometimes even the fanciest noise-canceling headphones can't quite tune out the sound of a tense meeting while you're trying to focus on reading quite possibly the most boring email you've ever seen on this planet. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to disrupt her unemployed husband's day with her work meetings, people were there to help deem a verdict.