Woman asks if she was wrong to kick roommate out after discovering she's a 'side chick.'

Helping out your loved ones when they're going through a rough patch in life is part of friendship, but sometimes it's necessary to set clear boundaries when people are taking advantage of your kindness.

Offering your home to a friend who needs some time to get back on their feet is a generous and admirable gesture, but when that friend has become your roommate for two years who doesn't pay rent and refuses to wash their perpetual mountain of dirty dishes, then lines can get blurry.

While projecting your own moral standards onto friends and expecting them to live their life according to the strict guidelines you've set for yourself can be toxic and naive, unknowingly funding someone's spicy affair is taking friendship to another level. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to kick her friend out when she discovered she's a "side chick," people were quick to help deem a verdict.