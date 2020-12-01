Being financially responsible is a valuable skill, but sometimes being thrifty can go a little too far...There are certain places where it is just inappropriate and rude to try to haggle or fight for free or discounted items, and while it's always nice to score a good deal, sometimes you just have to pay the asking price and move on. Spending more money than you're comfortable with, or potentially putting yourself into debt is a stressful and risky situation, but if you have the money to treat yourself or someone you love to a nice night out, bending your budget a little bit is often worth it. You deserve that dessert with chocolate gold flakes!While some couples expertly avoid discussing money in the beginning of a relationship, when things become more serious it's critically important to be on the same page when it comes to shared finances and household costs. So, when a newly-engaged woman decided to consult the internet's moral compass about an argument she got into with her objectively cheap and humiliating fiancè, the people of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" were ready to help.AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving in an Uber after my fiancè caused a scene at the restaurant? I (F28) have been with my fiancè (M32) for three years, we got engaged in April. He is a doctor and I'm a teacher. He's doing okay financially, but I noticed his strange behavior with money. I don't know what to call this. But he has an argumentative personality Whenever he buys something online or from the shop he'd try to haggle over the price. Complaining about how everything is expensive and overpriced. He does this all the time. I hated going out to shop with him as he'd try to argue constantly. That made me feel awful especially since he has enough money to pay and it's ridiculous. He used to pick up fights with his previous landlords. So far he moved into two different apartments claiming the landlords were the problem not him. Having lived with him and seen how he stalls with the rent I knew he was the problem. He wanted us to go out to a new restaurant and have dinner. I agreed and went shopping alone and got myself a nice dress since I don't have many. He insisted on finding out how much I paid and threw a fit when I told him the price. Saying I should've let him come with me and that I could've gotten it way cheaper. This really annoyed me it's just a dress, no big deal. But he made me feel guilty for paying for it. I was in a bad mood already. He decided to order a meal from the menu even though he complained about the price. I told him he could pick something else but he insisted and said he'd figure a way to discuss the price. When the waiter brought him the bill, instead of paying My fiancè started arguing how the meal was overpriced and wanted to negotiate saying he won't be paying that much cause he thought it was too expensive. He berated the waiter for not accepting the price he wanted to pay. I told him I'd help with payment no problem but he was offended saying he'd never allow it. I was embarrassed since everyone was watching my fiance telling the waiter he might be trying to keep the money for himself. The manager got involved and we had to wait for 30 minutes before he showed up since my fiance refused to pay and get it over with. After arguing loudly the manager took the money my fiance gave him and he ended up getting us kicked out while people were watching. I felt awful this was so humiliating I yelled at him and refused to get in the car and instead called an uber especially after he acted like he won the argument and had this awful smirk on his face. He said I was overreacting after he spent 45 minutes arguing about a meal which was rude. I stayed with my mom and couldn't help but cry after this embarrassment. He texted me later telling me how upset he was with me for treating him like this and siding against him. He said I hurt his feelings by leaving like that completely ignoring the fact that he ruined the night. I refused to apologize after his text and I couldn't even sleep thinking about it. Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole). This isn’t the flea market where you can negotiate prices. He either agrees to pay for the meal he orders or doesn’t order it. Price is there and him ordering and eating isn’t some way to leverage that he should pay less. He agreed and ate it. - XavierDeRenegadeAngL I say dump him. His behavior is a huge red flag! Is this how you want to live with him? - krissy5750 NTA. I don't know how much redder the flag needs to get for you. I can't believe you still describe this man as your fiancé. You've already wasted three years of your life suffering through this crap. I can't believe that you're still willing to sign up for an entire lifetime of this. - SomeoneYouDontKnow70 NTA and I feel like this is one of those "do I want to be doing this for the rest of my life?" moments. - percival_fanning NTA. Definitely NTA. I'm not trying to be rude. I swear. Are you sure you want to marry this guy? He seems to be awfully fixated on money, himself, and nothing else. He doesn't seem to care about your feelings or needs at all. He seems to think he's always right and he didn't even apologize. - jmty NTA - Your fiance sounds insufferable. - spookyloverofhorror your fiancé is in the world harassing workers in lord knows how many settings over prices they don’t set. You don’t haggle in stores. He’s cheap, he’s an AH to workers and frankly this would be a deal breaker. - neautralgood079 So, there you have it! Everyone agreed that this woman is definitely not in the wrong at all and she should seriously reconsider marrying this man as he is incredibly disrespectful, rude, and confused about how prices work. Good luck, everyone!