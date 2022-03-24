Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she's wrong to leave husband 'stranded' after he locked her out of home.

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 24, 2022 | 8:25 PM
Sharing a home with your partner is often a fun, exciting and romantic experience but there are some days when ditching society to live alone in a cave where you never have to wash a dish for the rest of your life is terrifyingly tempting...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her husband ignoring her for a new video game, people were ready to play mediator.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving my husband ‘stranded’ at our apartment after he left me locked out for 45 minutes playing Elden Ring?

My husband and I currently live in an apartment that requires a key fob to get into the building, then a regular key for the apartment. Over the weekend my fob stopped working and for some reason the office is dragging their feet replacing it, office is closed weekends so I called Monday to ask for a replacement.

My husband’s fob is fine so we’re using that in the meantime. I get off work 2 hours after he does so he keeps the fob and we agreed that he’ll make sure he’s at the apartment when I get home so he can let me into the building.

