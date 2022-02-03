Woman asks if she's wrong to leave sister's wedding when she was asked to babysit.

So, when a conflicted sister-of-the-bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to ditch her sister's wedding after she was expected to babysit, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
A few months ago my (31M) sister (29F) announced that she was going to get married. The planning process took a while but the date and venue were agreed on. Now, my sister has a baby (1M) that just loves to cry. He cries all the time, unless someone takes him outside for fresh air.
So a few days ago the wedding started. Because I was out of town, I missed the night before the wedding (basically a get-together period for family members and a big party) but showed up for the ceremony and reception.