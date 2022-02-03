Woman asks if she's wrong to leave sister's wedding when she was asked to babysit.

The decision to invite young children to a wedding can be a divisive topic, as many parents think every member of their family should be included while couples getting married don't want a screaming infant interrupting their vows...

So, when a conflicted sister-of-the-bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to ditch her sister's wedding after she was expected to babysit, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for walking out of my sister's wedding after she tried to use me as free childcare?

A few months ago my (31M) sister (29F) announced that she was going to get married. The planning process took a while but the date and venue were agreed on. Now, my sister has a baby (1M) that just loves to cry. He cries all the time, unless someone takes him outside for fresh air.