Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to leave sister's wedding when she was asked to babysit.

Woman asks if she's wrong to leave sister's wedding when she was asked to babysit.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 3, 2022 | 7:00 PM
ADVERTISING

The decision to invite young children to a wedding can be a divisive topic, as many parents think every member of their family should be included while couples getting married don't want a screaming infant interrupting their vows...

So, when a conflicted sister-of-the-bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to ditch her sister's wedding after she was expected to babysit, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for walking out of my sister's wedding after she tried to use me as free childcare?

A few months ago my (31M) sister (29F) announced that she was going to get married. The planning process took a while but the date and venue were agreed on. Now, my sister has a baby (1M) that just loves to cry. He cries all the time, unless someone takes him outside for fresh air.

So a few days ago the wedding started. Because I was out of town, I missed the night before the wedding (basically a get-together period for family members and a big party) but showed up for the ceremony and reception.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content