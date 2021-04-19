Woman asks if she was wrong to let her dog knock over a kid after she warned them.

Being a responsible dog owner means never taking your dog off-leash in public places, proper training that doesn't just mean "sometimes he sits if we have a treat," and keeping your dog comfortable and happy for the safety both the animal and other people...

Many people get dogs without understanding the amount of work that actually goes into caring for another living being, or the responsibilty that comes with looking after an animal that could potentially be dangerous. Strangers often assume that every dog they see in the street is a friendly, docile ball of fluff looking for belly rubs, but some dogs that are recovering from a traumatic original home, or in the process of their training, might be more prone to aggression if they're surprised or scared. Keeping children safe sometimes means you have to tell some excited 3-year-olds that your dog isn't quite ready to have his ears tugged and his back climbed on like a puppy pony.

So, when a frustrated dog owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a conflict she got into with a neighborhood dad about her puppy, people were quick to help deem a verdict.