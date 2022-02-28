Woman asks if she was wrong to make husband drive MIL to hospital instead of ambulance.

So, when a frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to fret over a hospital bill when her mother-in-law fainted, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
My mother-in-law was at our house a couple of days ago to see some new furniture I bought. She fainted and fell off on her back. My husband freaked out and went straight to call an ambulance.
I told him that he should drive her to the hospital himself since his car was working instead of paying X money for an ambulance. He said "no" and insisted on an ambulance.