Woman asks if she was wrong to make husband drive MIL to hospital instead of ambulance.

Many people in America would rather drag themselves through the dirt to the hospital then go into debt for the "luxury" of an ambulance, but there are some situations when the bill can't be avoided...

So, when a frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to fret over a hospital bill when her mother-in-law fainted, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for insisting that my husband drive my mother-in-law to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance?

My mother-in-law was at our house a couple of days ago to see some new furniture I bought. She fainted and fell off on her back. My husband freaked out and went straight to call an ambulance.