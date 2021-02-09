Woman asks if she’s wrong to make husband prove he ‘won’ their chores game.

While some couples can seamlessly manage their housework and divide all boring chores evenly, the usual scenario is that one person ends up taking on more of the household duties...

If one person deeply hates washing the dishes while someone else can't stand the thought of folding laundry, coming up with a "chore chart" or division of labor that works for everyone's skills and interests can be helpful for a peaceful home environment. If dishes covered in food are always left around the living room with everyone in the family expecting magical elves to swoop in and clean up after them, bitter resentments can build. It's best to address any issues or frustrations you have with how housework is being handled before letting it brew and bubble into a fiery fit of toiletbrush-related rage. Addressing issues head-on is always better than to have a screaming war in the kitchen about something much deeper than just that one dirty frying pan.

So, when a woman decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband's attempt to "gamify" their household chores, people were eager to offer advice.